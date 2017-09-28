Sacramento Officer Shot in Leg Talks About Incident, His Road to Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police Officer Victor Wolfe was shot in the leg three weeks ago during a shootout with a man suspected of double homicide.

"Initially I was just happy to be alive, you always know in the back of your head that this could be a possibility," Wolfe said.

Exactly three weeks later Wolfe sat down with FOX40 to talk about the incident and the road to recovery for him physically and mentally.

Wolfe currently needs a set of crutches to get around and still walks with a severe limp.

He says doctors have told him that because of the nerve damage in his left leg where he was shot that it could be anywhere between six months and 18 months until he's fully recovered.

He also said that he thinks it's good the public gets a chance to see the recently released dash-cam and body-cam video that captured the shootout that also injured his co-worker, Officer Tim Martin, because he says it gives the public an idea of how fast a situation like this happens.

"Us knowing who he was, having our weapons drawn on him, he was still able to get off multiple rounds before we were even able to return fire... so there is that delay," Wolfe said.

The 12-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department says he doesn't know when he'll be back in his patrol car, but says when he does his instincts will kick in and he'll be ready for anything

"It's that sixth sense that officers have of trust your instinct and believe in your training, that's what keeps you alive," Wolfe said.

The officer says he experiences pain every day with his leg injury but his family, his police department and his faith have kept him strong.