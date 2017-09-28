Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane relief

Sacramento Walk of Stars

Posted 11:29 AM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, September 28, 2017

Gary is out downtown as Sacramento Walk of Stars unveils the 2017 bronze and terrazzo stars on L Street between 18th and 19th streets. Author and screenwriter Nicholas Sparks, Olympian and Humanitarian Billy Mills, Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon and WNBA Star and Olympian Ruthie Bolton were honored as organizers unveiled their stars.