Two Injured in Possible Explosion at a Home in Woodland

WOODLAND -- Woodland police and a regional explosive team are investigating some kind of blast that shook a neighborhood and sent two people to the hospital.
The first calls for help came in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from a home near the corner of Spring Creek and Crystal Springs Drives.
Officers haven't been able to say if a crime had been committed at the home and they're still trying to determine what exactly blew up.
Luckily, the explosion didn't ignite a fire as originally thought.
Those on scene were focused on combing through the garage and a back pack they pulled out onto the home's driveway.
The condition of those injured has not been released.
38.678516 -121.773297