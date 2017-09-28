Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane relief

Two Injured in Possible Explosion at a Home in Woodland

Posted 6:53 AM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:51AM, September 28, 2017

WOODLAND -- Woodland police and a regional explosive team are investigating some kind of blast that shook a neighborhood and sent two people to the hospital.

The first calls for help came in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from a home near the corner of Spring Creek and Crystal Springs Drives.

Officers haven't been able to say if a crime had been committed at the home and they're still trying to determine what exactly blew up.

Luckily, the explosion didn't ignite a fire as  originally thought.

Those on scene were focused on combing through the garage and a back pack they pulled out onto the home's driveway.

The condition of those injured has not been released.