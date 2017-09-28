Two Injured in Possible Explosion at a Home in Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Woodland police and a regional explosive team are investigating some kind of blast that shook a neighborhood and sent two people to the hospital.

The first calls for help came in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from a home near the corner of Spring Creek and Crystal Springs Drives.

Officers haven't been able to say if a crime had been committed at the home and they're still trying to determine what exactly blew up.

Luckily, the explosion didn't ignite a fire as originally thought.

Those on scene were focused on combing through the garage and a back pack they pulled out onto the home's driveway.

The condition of those injured has not been released.