Yosemite’s El Capitan Experiences Second Rock Fall

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A day after a rock fall at Yosemite's El Capitan killed one person and injured one other, a second rock fall has occurred.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries, though an ambulance was seen driving in that direction.

Broke loose again, we just topped out. Ground shaking, rockfall crossed road A post shared by Ryan Sheridan (@ryansheridan) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Both rock falls kicked up huge clouds of dust.

Northside Drive exiting Yosemite Valley is closed due to a new rockfall off of El Capitan. Use Southside Drive to exit Yosemite Valley. — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) September 28, 2017

The first fall, on Wednesday, happened at the peak of climbing season. El Capitan is one of the park's most popular climbing sites. At least 30 climbers were on the wall at the time, but it was not clear if the victims were climbers or tourists, ranger Scott Gediman said.

El Capitan is one of the world’s largest granite monoliths towering 4,000 feet above Yosemite Valley.