Your Weekend, September 28

Courtesy of Sacrament365, Simone and Paul have a list of events to help you fill your weekend.
20th Annual Sacramento Reptile Show
Sacramento Convention Center
Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Roseville Family Fest
Vernon Street Town Square
Sat. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/roseville-family-fest/
Holi Festival of Colors
Southside Park
Sat. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/holi-festival-colors/
International Festival Davis 2017
Central Park - Davis
Sun. Noon - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/international-festival-davis-2017/
Make It A Night Pick
Sacramento Horror Film Festival
Colonial Theatre
Fri. 4 p.m. - Midnight; Sat. 2 p.m. - Midnight
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-horror-film-festival-3/
WHERE TO EAT: Anna's Vegan Cafe
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Cafe Colonial