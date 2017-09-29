Americans Advised to Stay Away from Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is warning Americans to stay away from Cuba and has ordered more than half the U.S. diplomatic corps to come home.

The actions follow months of mysterious health ailments afflicting U.S. diplomats in Havana.

The Trump administration has shifted to calling the episodes “attacks” rather than “incidents.”

The U.S. actions are sure to rattle already delicate ties between the longtime adversaries. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba will lose roughly 60 percent of its American staff and will stop processing visas for prospective Cuban travelers to the United States indefinitely. Roughly 50 Americans had been working at the embassy.

President Donald Trump says “they did some very bad things” that harmed U.S. diplomats in Cuba, but he isn’t saying who means by “they.”