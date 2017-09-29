Card Skimmers Found at Sacramento Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For years Amy Pine has been a frequent customer at Stop and Shop on 35th Street and Folsom Boulevard. This week, she became a victim.

Pine realized $951 was drained from her bank account and spent at a Rancho Cordova post office.

At first Pine was confused, then she got frustrated.

"Holy smokes, like, there's thieves out there that are taking this much money out of people's accounts and getting away with it," Pine said.

The owner of the gas station said customers alerted him to the problem, so he had a technician check the pumps. They found card skimmers that were not visible from the outside at four pumps.

"These ones were actually inside of the pumps, so you couldn't see that anything looked tampered with on the outside of the gas pump," said Officer Linda Matthew with the Sacramento Police Department.

The police department is investigating and urging people to take measures to protect themselves from becoming the next victim.

"If you're going to use a credit card pay inside with a clerk inside the store or pay with cash," Officer Matthew said.

The owner said the skimmers have been removed.

Anyone who thinks their bank accounts may be at risk is urged to contact the police department so they can continue their investigation.