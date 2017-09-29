Eagle Scout Cadet Honors Local Veteran with Flag Pole Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- It started out as an Eagle Scout project and ended as a moving tribute to the life and legacy of a local veteran.

Under the Friday night lights the Modesto community raised a flag on a new pole beside a new memorial dedicated to the legacy of a local hero brought to light by a local high school student.

It was the summer of 2016 when Ben Shinkwan, then a sophomore, approached the president of Central Catholic High School wanting to do a service project toward his Eagle Scout candidacy. The school put him in touch with the family of an honored alumus, Major Keith Altenhofen, a former U.S. soldier and airman who died in January of 2016 from complications related to PTSD, according to his family.

The memorial, located at the same football field where Major Altenhofen played as a high school student, was dedicated between the junior varsity and varsity football games.

Though Friday was about honoring Major Altenhofen, the night was special for another reason too. Shinkwin, who organized the memorial project, turned 17.