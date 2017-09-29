Former Cosumnes Oaks High School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

ELK GROVE — A former Cosumnes Oaks High School teacher was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on four charges of sexual acts with a minor and child molestation.

Principal Maria Osborne’s statement sent to parents on Friday confirms an investigation was launched last spring following “allegations of sexual misconduct” involving Monte Reed. The Elk Grove Unified School District stated students, staff and parents initially notified the school about the allegations.

The school immediately placed Reed, 40, on paid administrative leave in April. Xanthi Pinkerton with the school district said Reed is still employed due to the process the district has had to go through as a result of the arrest. Pinkerton could not confirm if he is still on paid leave.

The statement from Osborne also included Reed’s booking information from the Sacramento County Jail. Four felony charges were listed, including sexual intercourse, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object all with a victim under 16 as well as molestation of a child under 18. He is being held on a $300,000 bail.

Reed, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was arrested by deputies Thursday in Los Angeles. According to Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, the agency leading the investigation, the former teacher had family in the area.

Students told FOX40 Reed, who had been with the high school since 2009, was a well-liked coach and social sciences teacher. The school district never received complaints about Reed prior to the allegations.

At this time there is no information on the number of victims or their ages. It is unknown when the allegations originally occurred.

Principal Osborne said counselors will be at the school to work with students and staff.