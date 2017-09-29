Fresno Detectives: PE Teacher ‘Disciplined’ Students by Tying Jump Rope Around Their Necks

FRESNO — Fresno deputies arrested a physical education teacher Thursday on suspicion of tying a jump rope around students’ necks to “discipline” them.

Herndon Barstow Elementary PE teacher Peter Samhammer, 64, was arrested on four felony child abuse charges and booked into Fresno County Jail.

Red marks were found on several kids’ necks and shoulders after Samhammer put a jump rope around their necks and quickly tightened it.

The children were between the ages of 9 and 11, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Samhammer was put on administrative leave following his arrest.