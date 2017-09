Paul and Sarah are hanging out in Tracy for this week’s In Your Neighborhood.

Sarah visited Hector John Fashion, Home and Cosmetics and the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts — both of these places are popular spots in downtown Tracy.

Paul got a preview of the upcoming motocross events happening at theĀ Carnegie State Vehicular Area.

