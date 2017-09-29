Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” based on hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit Community Center Theater Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2017. PAW Patrol Live!, presented by Pedigree, brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of The Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue. Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest when they visit Sacramento. Tickets for all five performances are on sale now and can be purchased at www.tickets.com or by phone at 916-808-5181 or 800-225-2277.



More info:

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue

Saturday 10am 2pm & 6pm / Sunday 10am & 2pm

Community Center Theater 1301 L. St.

(651) 766-2800

PawPatrolLive.com

Facebook: @PAWPatrolLive

Twitter: @PAWPatrolLive