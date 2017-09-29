Road Construction Puts Family Business in Danger, 11-Year-Old Son Steps Up to Help

TURLOCK — A Turlock restaurant owner says he is on the verge of closing because of construction on Golden State Avenue, but his 11-year-old son is trying to do something about it.

During what is supposed to be a busy Friday, the Los Gallos restaurant is a quiet shuffle of a few customers and cooks, and waiting.

“The end of the tunnel started getting darker and darker, so… I’ll see what happens,” owner Sergio Gutierrez said.

The non-existent lunch rush is in sharp contrast to what the restaurant was like before July 31, when road construction began.

“It’s to a point where I… do I decide to go close down after eight years due to construction? Or do I stay open?” he said.

Gutierrez says business has been so rough the last four months that he has had to lay off four employees, and thinks potential customers don’t even know the restaurant is open.

He says he’s asked the city for more signage on Dels Lane.

The city’s engineering department says that they have custom ordered those signs. However, they could not tell us when exactly they would be going up, just said that it shouldn’t take too long.

In the meantime, Gutierrez says he’s tried to shield his kids from the family’s financial hardship.

“He’s a kid,” he said. “Kids don’t need to be going through thinking about like tough times.”