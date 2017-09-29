Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Earthquake Authority sponsors the Great California ShakeOut each year, alongside other organizations, to encourage Californians to practice what to do when the ground shakes. ShakeOut takes place October 19 at 10:19 a.m., and millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover and hold on. Last year, more than 10.6 million Californians participated. Taking the proper actions during an earthquake can save lives and reduce the risk of injury. Learn more and register to participate in ShakeOut at www.ShakeOut.org.

Learn more about the California Earthquake Authority and other steps you can take to prepare before, survive during and recover after an earthquake at www.EarthquakeAuthority.com.



More info:

California Earthquake Authority

EarthQuakeAuthority.com

Facebook: California Earthquake Authority

Twitter: @CalQuake