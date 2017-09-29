Turlock Police Investigating Burned Flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Police in Turlock are investigating a burned flag in front of a home on Terralinda Drive.

Neighbors say the Betsy Ross-style American flag was found burned on Thursday morning.

"It’s just sad because you can’t even express yourself without someone having something bad or something negative to say about it," neighbor Pete Delapuente said. "You can’t even be honest anymore."

The flag itself was decorative, purchased from a Hobby Lobby. The Betsy Ross flag was an early design for the American flag, with a ring of 13 stars to represent the original 13 colonies.

"I don’t understand it. It just hurts my heart that someone’s house could have been lost or a family member. It’s not cool," Delapuente said.

Police have reviewed surveillance video on the block but have been unable to identify a suspect.

"It does worry me because we live in a great neighborhood. I’ve never seen a problem or had a problem with anybody," Delapuente said. "Neighbors love each other."