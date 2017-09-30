3 Injured in Collision Involving Emergency Vehicles

VALLEJO — Three emergency personnel were injured Saturday morning when an ambulance and a Vallejo Fire Department vehicle collided.

An ambulance driving eastbound on Florida Street toward an emergency collided with a fire department Ford Explorer also responding to an emergency call by traveling southbound on Sonoma Boulevard.

Three emergency personnel were hospitalized and released after sustaining minor injuries.

Both vehicles had their lights and sirens on at the time of the crash, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

A Nissan Altima was also involved in the collision, but no one in the car was injured.

The incidents leading up to the collision have not been reported.