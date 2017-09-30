Dog Dies After Being Tied to Fence, Beaten with Baseball Bat

FAIRFIELD — Police are searching for a man who beat a dog with a baseball bat Thursday in an alley.

The tan pit bull died Friday from the injuries he sustained in an alley south of Ohio and Webster streets.

A witness told officers at the scene of the attack that three men in their 20s surrounded the dog as he hung from a fence by his collar, with only his hind legs touching the ground below.

One of the men struck the pit bull in the head with the baseball bat then left him bleeding in the alley.

All three men drove away from the scene in a gold 2004 or 2005 Chevy Tahoe. The witness reports part of the plate read “WB2V.”

The dog was taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter following the incident. The shelter says the dog suffered several injuries, including a fractured skull. He died at an overnight emergency clinic.

The police department reports he did not have a chip or tags.

The suspect who hit the dog was described as being a black man with a thin build. If you have any additional information, contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 or their tip line at (707) 428-7345.