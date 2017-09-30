HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 29

Stagg versus Christian Brothers at Hughes – Christian Brothers wins 52 to 7

Game of the Week - Folsom at Granite Bay - Folsom wins 35 to 14

Franklin at Sheldon - Sheldon wins 28 to 24

Elk Grove at Grant - Elk Grove wins 40 to 31

McClatchy versus Johnson at Rosemont - McClatchy wins 39 to 22

Yuba City at Inderkum - Inderkum wins 35 to 7

Pleasant Grove at Monterey Trail - Monterey Trail wins 49 to 28

Golden Sierra at San Juan - Golden Sierra wins 56 to 13

Oakmont at Antelope - Antelope wins 14 to 10

Pacheco at Edison - Edison wins 59 to 35

Sierra at Central Catholic - Central Catholic wins 48 to 7

Fan Favorite - Enochs at Downey - Downey wins 28 to 10