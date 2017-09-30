HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 29

Stagg versus Christian Brothers at Hughes – Christian Brothers wins 52 to 7
Game of the Week - Folsom at Granite Bay - Folsom wins 35 to 14
Franklin at Sheldon - Sheldon wins 28 to 24
Elk Grove at Grant - Elk Grove wins 40 to 31
McClatchy versus Johnson at Rosemont - McClatchy wins 39 to 22
Yuba City at Inderkum - Inderkum wins 35 to 7
Pleasant Grove at Monterey Trail - Monterey Trail wins 49 to 28
Golden Sierra at San Juan - Golden Sierra wins 56 to 13
Oakmont at Antelope - Antelope wins 14 to 10
Pacheco at Edison - Edison wins 59 to 35
Sierra at Central Catholic - Central Catholic wins 48 to 7
Fan Favorite - Enochs at Downey - Downey wins 28 to 10