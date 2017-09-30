Surveillance Video Shows Armed Suspects Robbing Hickman Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKMAN -- A surveillance video shows three armed suspects stealing money from Hickman Market Friday after they threatened the store's owner and his wife.

Early Friday afternoon three masked men, all armed with handguns, entered Jarnail Singh's store just south of Waterford on Lake Road.

The suspects pushed Singh and his wife into chairs then held a gun to Singh's head.

Singh told FOX40 the men took off with a significant amount of money. On Fridays, Singh said, locals come to the store after they get paid.

"I need to not be friendly like before, say no to anyone that seems suspicious or not carry much cash in the store," Singh told FOX40. "Do not cash the checks and don’t take risks on your life anymore. Just be simple."

One of the suspects was wearing a shirt that appeared to say, "Sex, Drugs & Rap."

Later, the surveillance video at a Waterfored convenience store showed three unmasked men throwing Singh's wife's purse away.

Last week three people backed a stolen truck into the front of a store just a mile away from Hickman Market in a burglary attempt. However, officials do not believe that incident is related to Friday's robbery.

"We don’t feel safe right now, we feel nervous and it could be next door next time or same store next time," Singh said.