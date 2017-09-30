Teenager Alleges Members of Violent Group Attacked Him at House Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- A 17-year-old's family said they obtained a video showing alleged members of a violent Dixon group punching and kicking their son at a house party, severely injuring him in the brawl.

Kaden Hensley told FOX40 he was at a small house party with his classmates when a group of people he doesn't get along with walked in.

The 17-year-old said one of the boys in the group punched him almost immediately.

The two fought, then at least two others jumped in, kicking and punching Kaden on the ground.

Kaden sustained severe bruising, a concussion and a minor brain bleed as a result of the attack, according to his family.

Dixon police officers arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the attack. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police report they are looking into the possibility that others were involved.

The Dixon teen said the attack was not entirely unexpected. He had heard rumors that one of the boys wanted to fight him.

According to Kaden, the group calls itself the "Cowboy Clique." He alleges those involved are known to attack others in Dixon.

Police report they have heard of the group in passing, but have not, at this time, determined it to be a gang. The group is not currently linked to any other attacks in the area.