16-Year-Old Girl Missing Out of Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — Aliayh Marie Erwin has been missing since Friday after leaving her Rio Linda home.

The 16-year-old left around 6:40 a.m. to ride her bike to school. She never showed up at school and has not been seen or heard from since.

Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it appears Aliayh may have run away from home following an argument with her parents over an ex-boyfriend.

Aliayh was wearing a floral backpack at the time of her disappearance.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Her lip and belly button are both pierced.

If you see Aliayh or have any information regarding her whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 (case number 71-326-766).