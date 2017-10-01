43 Officers in Full Uniform Run in Memorial Half Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- At the "Peace Officer Memorial Run" Sunday 43 officers set an unofficial record for most officers to ever run a half marathon together while in full uniform.

Approximately 2,500 people ran in either the 5K or half marathon in downtown Modesto. All proceeds from the 6th annual event went to the Peace Officers Memorial Group, which helps support families of fallen officers.

"We have 17 fallen officers and we are here today to pay respects to their families, and honor their service and their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," said Ryan Lamasa, the director of the "Peace Officer Memorial Run."

At each mile marker along the run, officers honored their fallen brothers.

The medal passed to all those who finished the race was a special tribute to Sgt. Dennis Wallace, who died last year in the line of duty.

"It’s special, it really is special. We really do see it all the time, more than people think of, people waving, people thanking us for our service, but to see it all in one place, it really is special…" said Josh Petit of the Tracy Police Department. "Coming in right there you get chills and everyone is cheering for you. It’s great, it’s great."