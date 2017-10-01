More than 50 Killed, 400 Injured after Gunman Opens Fire on Music Festival in Las Vegas; Gunman Identified

Warning: Media below contains images that some may find disturbing.

LAS VEGAS — A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive as not immediately known, though investigators say the shooting had no link to overseas terrorism or terror groups.

Paddock is believed to have killed himself. Investigators said Paddock had 10 firearms, described as “rifles,” in the room with him. Paddock checked into the hotel on Sept. 28.

Concert-goers reported hearing what they described as long bursts automatic gun fire during the shooting.

Lombardo said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they were looking for a woman believed to be connected to Paddock.

Police said later said she was not involved in the shooting, and was no longer sought as a person of interest. In fact, Sheriff Lombardo said the woman, identified as Marilou Danley, was out of the country at the time. Paddock used her ID to enter the room, investigators said.

The two slain off-duty officers were attending the concert, Lombardo said. Another off-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded, Lombardo said.

Several officers from California were attending the music festival. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was “beyond horrific.”

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching Aldean’s performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Yazzie said.

Jose Baggett, 31, a Las Vegas resident, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino — directly north of the festival — when people began running. He said people were crying and as he and his friend walked away, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles.

“There were armored personnel vehicles, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, and at least a half-mile of police cars,” Baggett said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Officers carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15. Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on its verified Twitter account.

