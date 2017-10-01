Hit-and-Run Suspect Found After Injuring Child

SACRAMENTO — Officers found a driver suspected of injuring a child Sunday in a hit-and-run incident.

The suspect’s vehicle, which is still outstanding, struck a car parked in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 18th Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

As a result of the crash, the parked car was pushed into a child standing on a nearby sidewalk.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the car that caused the crash drove away from the scene.

Following the incident, the child complained of pain and was hospitalized.

Officers located the suspect later in the day.

No further information has been made available by the police department.

