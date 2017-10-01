Kamala Harris at Black Church: US Isn’t as Split as it Seems

ATLANTA (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris says the United States is wracked by racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination that flout core American values.

But the rising Democratic Party star and potential presidential candidate tells a black church congregation in downtown Atlanta that unity can come from recognizing the nation’s diversity.

Harris avoided any mention of President Donald Trump in her remarks.

The first-term senator spoke at First Congregational Church of Atlanta as the congregation celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding by freed former slaves.

A church member and friend of Harris introduced the senator by praising her aggressive questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Eugene Duffy called Sessions a “white supremacist” and said Harris “pulled (Sessions’) sheet off” at hearings on Capitol Hill.