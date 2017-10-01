SWAT Team Called Out in South Sacramento After Report of Shots Fired

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police set up a perimeter early Sunday morning in the area of Dias Avenue and Elder Creek Road in response to a report of shots fired, police confirmed.

According to authorities, the shots fired call came in around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot, prompting the arrival of the SWAT team.

The police perimeter remained in the area for five hours, Sacramento Police confirmed.

No one was arrested nor were any victims identified, according to authorities.