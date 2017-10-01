Two Arrests Made in Recent Butte County House Fires

BUTTE COUNTY — Cal Fire and Butte County Fire officials announced Sunday morning the arrests of two individuals suspected of sparking recent residential fires.

Authorities say 62-year-old Joe Padilla was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in Bangor, near the Butte County and Yuba County border, along the 500 block of Stoney Oaks Loop. Padilla was booked in Butte County Jail on $31,000 bail for unlawfully causing fire to an inhabited structure and forest land. He was also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Fire officials responded to the Bangor fire just after 3 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found a home and outbuilding engulfed in a “fully-involved” fire. The fire also extended on to nearby land, according to Cal Fire.

Just before midnight Friday night, fire officials responded to another fire in Gridley along the 1200 block of Almond Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a fire in a garage attached to a home. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to the Almond Avenue fire. The suspect, Jordan Anders, remains in Butte County Jail on $251,000 bail.

Anders was also charged on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to Cal Fire Butte County Chief Darren Read, no one was injured in either of the fires.