Woman Shot, Killed in East Stockton Friday Night

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman died at an area hospital after being shot Friday night along the 1700 block of Gilchrist Avenue in Stockton.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, authorities received a report of shots fired in an East Stockton neighborhood. The female victim, who’s identity has not been released pending notification of kin, was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Pete Smith with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said this incident is something he hates to see in the community.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the shooting, Smith confirmed.

At this point, authorities have not identified a suspect or potential motive.