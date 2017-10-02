Anything but Routine: Regular Travelers to Las Vegas Unsettled by News of Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Flights left and landed at Sacramento International Airport early Monday, just like normal -- but the thought on travelers' minds was anything but.

"Let's just say this much. I'm a little nervous today that my normal trips to Las Vegas," Joe Maloney, who caught a flight to Vegas, told FOX40.

James Coletti was on the same flight and shared the same sentiment.

"Just a little apprehensive about the whole thing. Nervous. But I think we'll get through it," he said.

Hours before their flight to Las Vegas, a lone gunman opened fire at a country music concert right on the Strip, killing dozens of people.

The tragedy temporarily shut down all operations at the airport, and about two dozen flights were diverted.

"It was tragic waking up to that and hearing the news," Maloney said.

Maloney is a frequent flyer to Vegas. The Cache Creek Casino employee was heading to Vegas for a Casino Industry Convention. The moment he head about the shooting, he says his mind filled with worry and fear.

"Immediately, I started making calls to friends and I have a lot of friends. I have a good friend who works at the Tropicana, and she got out, she was safe. I had a friend who was staying there for the convention. She was trapped in the store. They secured the store," Maloney told FOX40. "And luckily, all the employees there took her to her house and made sure she was safe."

Maloney's flight to McCarran Airport was neither delayed or canceled, and his convention is scheduled to go on as planned but his feelings about the Strip may change forever.

"All we can do right now, is to pray for those victims. And the people in the hospitals. Pray for them that they hopefully have a speedy recovery," he said. "And as a country, we really need to look at this and ask... How does something like this happen?"