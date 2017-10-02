Community Remembers Cameron Park Man Killed in Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON PARK -- Members of the Cameron Park community gathered Monday night to remember a man killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Shortly after sunset, Chandra and Jeremy Miehe and their kids approached the home of Kurt Von Tillow with flowers, adding to the memorial along the fence that that separates the Von Tillow residence from the Cameron Park Country Club Golf Course.

The Miehes who knew Von Tillow from the neighborhood describe him as a very special man, full of energy and laughter, always smiling. He was like family. They even shared a Father's Day with him.

"He was a good friend," said Jeremy Miehe. "He's gonna' be missed."

They say the loss of 55-year-old Von Tillow is deeply felt in their community.

"He loved everything," added Chandra Miehe. "He loved his family. He loved to golf. He loved his country."

Another neighbor said Von Tillow's wife and some other relatives were with him in Las Vegas.

That same neighbor said one of his nieces was shot but survived.

