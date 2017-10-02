Local Man Who Survived Las Vegas Mass Shooting Speaks Out About His Experience

Chip Shaw of Sacramento returned home from Las Vegas, with his wife on a Monday afternoon flight, still wearing his concert bracelet.

While at baggage claim, after an emotional reunion with relatives, Shaw shared some of his thoughts in a conversation with FOX40.

Chip Shaw:

Yup we were there last night. Third night. It was tough. There were a lot of people that we met that we’re not sure if they got out of there or not, but we managed to get out the back.

FOX40:

How did you do that?

Shaw:

You know, when you first think you hear firecrackers, and then you start hearing an automatic gun go off, you know it’s something different than just fireworks. So we hit the ground and…when the shooting stopped for a little bit, I grabbed by wife and said ‘We gotta’ get out.’ And we started heading to the back. And me and a bunch of people were pounding on a fence, kicking the fence down, and we escaped out the back and found cover through a parking lot, down some streets into a building and were locked down for a couple hours in a building we found out at the airport.

FOX40:

Did you see a lot of good in humanity as well? People helping people?

Shaw:

Everybody that was running, that we saw, was helping everybody. Part of that, in the back of the back where we were running through the parking lot and hiding behind cars as the shooting kept on going – we would duck and hide behind cars or big metal freight things – people were grabbing everybody and pulling them down and saying ‘Stay down’ and stuff like that. And we actually got out of one area to a safer area when a guy came with a big black pick-up truck and said ‘Jump in,’ And there was probably 15 of us that jumped and laid down in the back of his pickup. And he took us out of there. And took us probably another half a mile down to the airport to a building.

FOX40:

For those of us who have never been through something like this, what goes through your head instantly? What does your instinct tell you to do? Run? Stay put?

Shaw:

At first it was like the longest, I would say, 10 seconds because everybody was kind of, ’No that’s not what we thought it was. It’s just fireworks. It’s just firecrackers.’ And then when the automatic gun started going off, I knew exactly what it was. And so we all hit the ground. But…when it stopped I knew we had to get out of there. So I said, ‘You gotta trust me, and we gotta get out of here.’

FOX40:

There was a break.

Shaw:

Yeah, there was a break. It has stopped. I don’t know why. But it was the first time that the automatic gun had stopped. And I knew we had to get out of there. I felt it was coming from high above because it was very loud. That’s a sound I’m probably not going to forget for a long time.

FOX40:

Were there injured people near you?

Shaw:

Yup…Luckily that night we decided to…We‘re usually right by the stage. We were probably only 150 feet back this time, but to the side a little bit. Whether that made the difference or not, I’m not really sure. But I knew we had to get out of there.

FOX40:

Finally, I know you’re probably anxious to go…

Shaw:

That’s ok.

FOX40:

It’s been less than 24 hours, but how does this change a person? What do you feel today different?

Shaw:

“Definitely, you don’t think that this is ever gonna happen to you. And that just keeps ringing in our heads. We took off on Thursday, and we were on a nice short little vacation. Didn’t think anything would ever happen to us. And it changes our view on…that anything can happen at an instant, yeah. We’re just glad we got out of there.

After our interview we thanked Shaw for sharing his thoughts. He returned into the arms of his relatives at the airport for long very tight hugs.