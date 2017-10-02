Roseville Residents Turn to Prayer After Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A hail of bullets, rained down on concert-goers trying to enjoy the headliner of a country music festival.

"It's an act of insanity ... you know. It's irrational ... and we try to ra- we can't rationalize what is irrational behavior. You can't. I wondered what triggered his behavior? What was the thought process," questioned Kathleen Mirtoni of Roseville.

"What was going on in his life and what happened that made him plan to massacre people?" questioned Mirtoni.

Mirtoni is confronting feelings people across the Sacramento Valley and the country are facing after waking up to the realization that a gunman killed and wounded almost 600 people on the Vegas strip.

"There's a few key factors as to why people turn to this instead of healthy coping mechanisms. Number one -- there's isolation. They withdraw," said Darla Gale, founder and CEO of Heartstrings Counseling.

As a therapist, Gale feels that may explain why Stephen Paddock, the suspected Vegas shooter, and those behind the Orlando night club and Oregon Umpqua community college tragedies fired guns in the first place.

To provide a place of community and combat isolation, First United Methodist Church of Roseville opened its doors for prayers for those in Vegas.

"It's a really hard thing to understand...why God let something like this happen. We we don't know. We just have to have faith that there's some bigger plan...somewhere," said Diane Mc Guire of First United Methodist Church.

"There was this horrible tragedy and people came out to help. Putting people in the back of their trucks and getting them to the hospital.... that's the God. That's where you see God in action," said Mirtoni, who attended the prayer vigil.

Many of the faithful may be discouraged, feeling their prayers for peace are just drowned out by the next hail of bullets but folks in Roseville believe that prayer is powerful.

"We have a loving -- a loving compassionate God who is with us...if we're open to that," said Mirtoni.