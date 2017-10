LOS ANGELES — Music icon Tom Petty was found unconscious and “in full cardiac arrest” late Sunday, according to TMZ.

Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital from his Malibu home, and were ultimately able to find a pulse, the website reported.

Petty’s condition was not immediately known.

Petty recently played a make-up date at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, after postponing a show due to laryngitis.