Rock Icon Tom Petty Removed from Life Support, ‘Clinging to Life,’ TMZ Says

LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty has been taken off life support at a Southern California hospital after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, TMZ reported.

When paramedics arrived at Petty’s Malibu home, he was not breathing, the entertainment website reported.

TMZ reports Petty is still “clinging to life” at this time. CBS report the singer died “is inaccurate” pic.twitter.com/WQGlMPh4UR — Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 2, 2017

The 66-year-old rocker was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital where the decision was made to take him off life support when he showed no signs of brain activity, TMZ reported.

Petty recently ended a long tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Heartbreakers, which included a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.