5th Annual ‘Paws to Party’

Join us for the 5th annual 'Paws to Party' celebration benefitting animals at the Front Street Animal Shelter!  You will enjoy amazing taste sensations from local restaurants, wineries and breweries.

More info:
Paws to Party
October 13th
6pm -9pm
California Auto Museum - 2200 Front Street
Tickets: $60 online, $70 at the door
PawsToParty.com

Front Street Animal Shelter
2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818
(916) 808-7387
FrontStreetShelter.org
Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter
Twitter: @FrontStreetLife