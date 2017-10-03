Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us for the 5th annual 'Paws to Party' celebration benefitting animals at the Front Street Animal Shelter! You will enjoy amazing taste sensations from local restaurants, wineries and breweries.

More info:

Paws to Party

October 13th

6pm -9pm

California Auto Museum - 2200 Front Street

Tickets: $60 online, $70 at the door

PawsToParty.com

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife