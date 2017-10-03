Amador Special Education Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTTER CREEK -- A special education teacher in Amador County is now facing criminal charges after the school district says he may have been drunk in a classroom.

It's unclear whether Marc Yonan brought alcohol to the campus, but the accusation is the talk of the town.

"I would never expect that from him," Amador High School senior Brett Gibney.

Students at Amador High School, where Yonan teaches, are in disbelief.

"He always seemed like a really nice guy, but I've never had a class with him," Amador senior Hunter Bailey said.

According to the Amador County Unified School District, one of Yonan's students came to the office on Monday to complain about his behavior. District officials say administrators went to Yonan's classroom and immediately suspected he had been drinking.

"It's unacceptable for a teacher. He's supposed to be setting an example," parent Dutch Green said. "This is not okay by any means. Anything like that needs to be handled quickly and properly for the benefit of the kids."

Yonan faces charges of disorderly conduct, child cruelty and assault and battery on school property. This also isn't the first time Yonan has been in trouble. He has been arrested twice for DUI, once in Stanislaus County in 2002 and again in Riverside County in 2014.

The district attorney's office will decide Wednesday on whether or not they will prosecute Yonan.