Employee at Haggin Oaks Golf Course Restaurant Diagnosed with Hepatitis A

SACRAMENTO -- The risk may be low, but Sacramento County Public Health Officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye wishes to notify the public out of an abundance of caution.

She says an employee of Mackenzie's Sports Bar and Grille at Haggin Oaks Golf Course was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

“As part of the investigation, and determining who may be at risk, we determined that we needed to put out a public notice to people who may have eaten at that restaurant,” Kasirye said.

No other related cases have been discovered.

But, Kasirye advises anyone who ate at Mackenzie's between September 12 and 27 to check with their health provider to see if they should get a vaccination.

For many people the symptoms are mild.

“They could include things like low-grade fever, muscle ache, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and they may have yellowing of the eyes or jaundice,” Kasirye said. “It’s important to know that Hepatitis A is spread mainly through the fecal oral route, which means that when somebody eats or drinks something that may have been contaminated by somebody who has the disease, they may get it.”

Authorities say people need not be concerned about eating at the restaurant now.

In an email conversation with FOX40, management at Haggin Oaks said:

"We were just recently made aware of this and have been cooperating with Sacramento county public health department with their investigation. The health and safety of our staff and our customers is our number one priority and the department has stressed to us that they feel that the risk to both is extremely low as they have publicly stated in their release. We will continue to follow their guidance and direction to provide the safest environment that we possibly can."

Kasirye agrees.

“The restaurant is taking the necessary steps and they have been cooperating with public health in this investigation,” Kasirye said.

Mackenzie's is back open for regular hours.

In general, your best defense against Hepatitis A is frequent hand washing, especially after using the bathroom or touching public surfaces.

The health department says this one case in Sacramento is not related to the recent outbreak in southern California.