SACRAMENTO — Crews are on the scene of a fire in a field at W. Stockton Boulevard and Sheldon Road.

Authorities say two homes, one garage and two sheds were damaged in the fire.

Crews are currently mopping up the area.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire at W. Stockton & Cotton Ln. extinguished, crews mopping up. 2 homes, 1 garage, 1 shed damaged. No injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/CUDyAvFWdP — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 4, 2017

UPDATE: Field fire off of West Stockton Blvd in South Sacramento has gone to two alarms, multiple structures and outbuildings damaged. pic.twitter.com/ssrDgzbnC1 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 4, 2017