Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane relief

Is California Due for a Big Earthquake?

Posted 3:13 PM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:12PM, October 3, 2017

Is California due for a big earthquake?

California Office of Emergency Services Deputy Director of Planning, Preparedness and Prevention Christina Curry stops by the FOX40 studio to talk about earthquake preparedness and an early warning system for the state.