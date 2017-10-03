California Office of Emergency Services Deputy Director of Planning, Preparedness and Prevention Christina Curry stops by the FOX40 studio to talk about earthquake preparedness and an early warning system for the state.
Is California Due for a Big Earthquake?
-
‘Statistically, It’s Coming.’ California Prepares for the Next Big Earthquake
-
The Great California ShakeOut
-
Watch the Moment Children Found Alive in Collapsed School After Earthquake
-
California Urban Search and Rescue Teams Prepared to Respond to Disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills at Least 13 in China, 175 Injured
-
-
Earthquake off Greek and Turkish Coast Kills Two Tourists
-
5.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Northern California
-
Emotional Impact of Mexico City Earthquake Felt in Sacramento
-
Deadly Quake, Hurricane Katia a One-Two Punch for Mexico
-
Geologists: Yosemite’s Unpredictable Rock Slides are Rarely Deadly
-
-
Local Firefighters Prepare to Head to Disaster Zone
-
Soccer Player Rescued from Lake Tahoe Likely Suffered Shock
-
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Japan