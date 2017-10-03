Local Police Donate Blood following Vegas Mass Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Officers across the Sacramento region donated blood following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.

"You want to be able to do as much as you can. Obviously, I can't go Las Vegas," Sacramento Police Officer Ashley Schiele said. "I can't fix it but something easy is I can donate my blood to help the victims and hopefully save a life is something very easy we can do."

Officer Schiele and the rest of the department's Problem Oriented Policing team took a time out Tuesday to donate blood at the midtown BloodSource.

"You know, police officers make great sacrifices every day in their daily life, so for them to take time out that day and save even more lives just means so much," BloodSource spokesperson Alexander Sigua said.

Blood is perishable for blood banks need a continuous supply. Blood centers are connected by a national network, so blood can be shipped on short notice.