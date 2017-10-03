Stockton Neighbors Frightened, Offended About Hanging Halloween Decoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Tis the season...for Halloween decorations to be interpreted differently.

"I'm not really sure. I thought it was kind of offensive," Sean Winkler said about a display at his neighbor's house.

That front yard display is a figure suspended from a noose in Stockton's Bours Park area.

"I think it's frightening. And we know a family who lost a little grandson who actually did that to himself...so it really... it really disturbs me even more," said another neighbor, Melanie Johnson-Montgomery.

For others, a figure swinging from a noose strikes at an ancestral pain.

"It's racial...I'm sorry. It's racist. I'm sorry. It resembled a black person hanging...which resembled to me as a slave...being hung on a noose. And that's not Halloween. It's not funny. It's racial. It's not right," said Shauntay Johnson who lives nearby.

The figure is dressed in pirate garb and clearly has skeleton feet and hands.

But with a garland of a butcher's bloody tools on one set of windows as the only other decoration at the home, it's hard for Johnson to accept this as just a Halloween mishap.

"It's 2017. Why are we still doing things like that...especially out here in Stockton?" she asked.

FOX40 caught up with the family who strung up the pirate.

They did not want to speak on camera, but said they were just decorating for the holiday and didn't realize that anyone would be hurt by their display.

"People just need to make it aware....that it's not ok...so that people can get a wake up call," Johnson said.

The noose and hanging figure were taken down within 30 minutes of FOX40's interview with the homeowners.