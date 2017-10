Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween fun for the whole family can be found in Lincoln!

Strickler Monster Farms on Fruitvale Road is open Wednesday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strickler has pumpkins, a haunted corn maze, food and a drive-in movie theater.

