Two Days Later: Las Vegas Residents Reflect on the Loss of Lives

LAS VEGAS -- Two days out from the nations worst mass shooting in its history, the normally bustling Vegas Blvd. has become a place of reflection.

"A lot of us, you know, have lost people," said Briana Calderon from the scene of a memorial on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara.

Sunday night a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concert goers from a 32nd floor window of the Mandalay Bay Resort, killing 59 and injuring more than 500.

Throughout the day Tuesday people left cards, flowers, candles and messages in various areas around Las Vegas. Some reflected or prayed, while others shared their own experiences from Sunday's attack.

"I just got downstairs and I just hugged her and I was like mom I can't believe what just happened. And I was just crying. She said, 'It wasn't your time'," said Ana Carbajal through tears.

Carbajal says she was supposed to be at the country music festival when the gunman opened fire on the crowd. When some of her friends cancelled, she decided against it.

"It's just unbelievable, it's shocking to us about what happened," said Carbajal.

Onlookers shared many close calls, including stories from friends and loved ones who attended the concert.

"All that was running through my mind was like, is she gonna make it out," said Cinthya Olvera, whose relative escaped the gunfire.

Yet through all the pain, there has been a major push to help.

"If the people in Vallejo see this they know the commute on the 37. I got on there that morning and I thought 'What am I doing here I need to go home'," said Rich Macauley. He lives in Vallejo, California now but grew up in Las Vegas. He says he got the first flight he could to come back and help.

Tuesday Macauley, like hundreds of others, donated his blood. He says he's looking for more ways to help.

The tears, candles and messages tell the story. While the horror of Sunday night took 59 lives in the worst way, it also united an entire community.

"We're vegas. We're small, we all need to be connected right now," said Calderon.

"In general people have this view of who we are and they see Vegas as just the strip. And I think people are seeing who we really are now, and that's what I'm most proud of," said Macauley.