Various Faith Groups Gather to Pray for Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Religious beliefs were put aside for one night inside a Sacramento synagogue as the deadly Las Vegas shooting turns strangers into family.

"Nobody cares if you're Catholic, Jew, Muslim -- now you're just my brother or sister and we're all sad and shocked," said John Fish with the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento.

The Mosaic Law Congregation hosted an interfaith prayer service welcoming leaders from all backgrounds to help make sense of the senseless.

For some the tragedy hits close to home. A rabbi in attendance said one member of the Mosaic Law Congregation was at the Route 91 concert in when gunshots rang out -- her boyfriend was shot.

Another member came into the service with a heavy heart after getting an email from a friend.

"She said one of the mothers in her school where she works was killed in Las Vegas," said Mosaic Law Congregation member Janis Lightman.

A calm evening filled with messages of hope while a burning question lingers -- how can another massacre of dozens of innocent lives be prevented?

Some urge to call on politicians to answer that question.

Dealing with the aftermath of the deadly attack seems impossible but faith leaders say coming together in prayer tonight helps.