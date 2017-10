SHINGLE SPRINGS — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Shingle Springs off of Mother Lode Drive.

At this time it is not known if anyone was injured.

There are road closures in the area.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

#Breaking just arrived on scene shooting in Shingle Springs off Mother Lode Dr. Large stretch of road closed. More Details soon @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/zbTBMLic1V — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) October 5, 2017