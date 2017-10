Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The annual Blues for the Stamp event is back this Friday, to raise money for breast cancer research.

The event will be at the La Cosecha restaurant inside Cesar Chavez Plaza, and will feature music, art, food, beer and wine. It promotes the sale of the Breast Cancer Research Stamp, which makes money for the National Institutes of Health.

