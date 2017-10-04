Clean Up Continues After Fires at Compost Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZAMORA -- The smoke that Deb Koebel and some other residents in Yolo County had to deal with came from a nearby compost facility.

"The smoke is awful, I thought it was a rice hole burning or it was a wildfire," Koebel said.

A fire late Sunday night at Northern Recycling - a compost facility in the town of Zamora - caused an air quality warning Monday in both Yolo and Solano counties.

"Especially with the red flag warning with the wind gusting that smoke was transported into some of the areas such as Woodland and Davis," said Jenny Tan, Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management.

Some who live near the facility say fires here are common.

The safety director for the Northern Recycling in Zamora says there have only been two fires here recently - adding the one before Sunday was very small.

However, the Zamora fire commissioner told FOX40 off camera there have been at least four fires at the compost facility just in the past 60 days.

The company is not under any investigation.