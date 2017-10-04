Modesto Junior College Professor Dies following Complications from West Nile Virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A well-liked Modesto Junior College human services professor died last week following complications from West Nile Virus.

Friends say Dr. Kimberly Kennard developed flu-like symptoms during the fall 2015 semester and was in and out of the hospital for months. That December, Kennard began having cognitive issues but doctors didn't know what was causing them.

Then, in February 2016, doctors at UC Davis Medical Center say she tested positive for West Nile.

Before her death on Sept. 26 of this year, Kennard dealt with complications from the virus like pneumonia and needing surgery to remove fluid from her brain.

A single mother, Kennard leaves behind a 14-year-old son.

Many of Kennard's students were former addicts who say she was inspirational and juggled many responsibilities at the MJC campus.