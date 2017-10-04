National Guardsmen Leave from Stockton to Kuwait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- As National Guard troops are being deployed across the country for disaster relief, more than 150 soldiers in Stockton will be making their way to the Middle East.

Families gathered at the Stockton Metropolitan Airport to say their goodbyes on Wednesday.

The guardsmen from Bravo Company will be heading to Kuwait, where they will spend a year supporting aviation missions.

"I did two tours in the 80s but it's harder to say goodbye to your son or daughter," father James Dandois said.

Dandois' son is headed out for his second tour, but saying goodbye this time was harder for him and his wife Nicole.

"What's going on in the world seems like it's getting more hostile every day," he said.

Those leaving Stockton are joining many other guardsmen who are working to keep the peace in the Middle East.

"A lot of these soldiers are post-9/11 enlistment, so they knew signing up that they could be sent overseas, so to work along individuals that have that type of character is remarkable, really," Captain Will Martin said.

Several more deployments are expected in the coming weeks for the California National Guard.