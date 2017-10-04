Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us at the Effie Yeaw Nature Center on Sunday, October 8 from 10am to 3pm for NatureFest! This year's line-up of exhibitors and animal shows will be a huge hit! We hope you'll join us once again for live animal presentations on the main stage and close up visits with the Nature Center's own ambassador animals at Critter Corner, plus many more creatures of all shapes and sizes. Not to mention activities for kids and families, demonstrations, exhibits, and guided hikes through the nature preserve. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. From ferrets to fly-fishing, and from bats to native basket-weaving, this event truly has something of interest for everyone! Come on out and get wild with us!

More info:

Effie Yeaw Nature Center's NatureFest

Sunday, 10am - 3pm

2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael

(916) 489-4918

SacNatureCenter.net

Facebook: Effie Yeaw Nature Center